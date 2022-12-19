AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

AZZ Inc. with ticker code (AZZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 49 with a mean TP of 51.5. With the stocks previous close at 39.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The day 50 moving average is 39.33 and the 200 day MA is 42.79. The market cap for the company is $962m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.azz.com

The potential market cap would be $1,259m based on the market concensus.

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.