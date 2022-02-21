Twitter
AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

AZZ Inc. with ticker code (AZZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day MA is 51.19 and the 200 day moving average is 52.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,214m. Company Website: https://www.azz.com

The potential market cap would be $1,512m based on the market concensus.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

