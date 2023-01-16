AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

AZZ Inc. with ticker code (AZZ) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day MA is 40.84 while the 200 day moving average is 42.05. The company has a market cap of $1,092m. Company Website: https://www.azz.com

The potential market cap would be $1,231m based on the market concensus.

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.