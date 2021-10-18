AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

AZZ Inc. found using ticker (AZZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day MA is 53.19 and the 200 day moving average is 52.76. The market cap for the company is $1,324m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.azz.com

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.