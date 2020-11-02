AZZ Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

AZZ Inc. with ticker code (AZZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The 50 day MA is 34.7 while the 200 day moving average is 32.72. The company has a market cap of $876m. Company Website: http://www.azz.com

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, distributors, and agents. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated forty galvanizing plants, one galvabar plant, and seven surface technologies plants located in various locations in the United States and Canada. AZZ Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn