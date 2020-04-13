AzurRx BioPharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 748.2% Upside

AzurRx BioPharma with ticker code (AZRX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 2 and has a mean target at 4.75. With the stocks previous close at 0.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 748.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.8. The market cap for the company is $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819-SD, a yeast derived recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase enzyme combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea, as well as AZX1103, a b-lactamase enzyme combination. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

