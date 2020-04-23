AzurRx BioPharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 678.7% Upside

AzurRx BioPharma with ticker code (AZRX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.75. With the stocks previous close at 0.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 678.7%. The day 50 moving average is 0.61 and the 200 day MA is 0.8. The market cap for the company is $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819-SD, a yeast derived recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase enzyme combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea, as well as AZX1103, a b-lactamase enzyme combination. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

