AzurRx BioPharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma with ticker code (AZRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $31m. Find out more information at: http://www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

