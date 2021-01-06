AzurRx BioPharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 286.6% Upside

AzurRx BioPharma found using ticker (AZRX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 0.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 286.6%. The day 50 moving average is 0.79 and the 200 day MA is 0.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.