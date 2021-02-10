Twitter
AzurRx BioPharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 159.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma found using ticker (AZRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 159.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.16 and the 200 day moving average is 0.9. The market cap for the company is $66m. Visit the company website at: http://www.azurrx.com

AzurRx BioPharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company’s lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients). It is also developing two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor, including FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients; and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with scientific operations in Langlade, France and clinical operations in Hayward, California.

