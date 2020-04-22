Aytu BioScience – Consenus Indicates Potential 171.7% Upside

Aytu BioScience found using ticker (AYTU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.75. With the stocks previous close at 1.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 171.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.38 while the 200 day moving average is 1.01. The market cap for the company is $109m. Visit the company website at: http://aytubio.com

Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience is based in Englewood, Colorado.

