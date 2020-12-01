Aytu BioScience – Consensus Indicates Potential 158.7% Upside

Aytu BioScience with ticker code (AYTU) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 2.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 158.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.98 and the 200 day moving average is 1.25. The company has a market cap of $113m. Find out more information at: http://aytubio.com

Aytu BioScience , a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience is based in Englewood, Colorado.