Aytu BioScience – Consensus Indicates Potential 285.6% Upside

Aytu BioScience found using ticker (AYTU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 17.2 calculating the average target price we see 23.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 285.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.21 and the 200 day moving average is 11.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $107m. Visit the company website at: http://aytubio.com

Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience is based in Englewood, Colorado.