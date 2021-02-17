Aytu BioScience – Consensus Indicates Potential 175.4% Upside

Aytu BioScience found using ticker (AYTU) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 17.2 calculating the average target price we see 23.6. Now with the previous closing price of 8.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 175.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $147m. Company Website: http://aytubio.com

Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience is based in Englewood, Colorado.