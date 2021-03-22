Twitter
Aytu BioScience – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.5% Upside

Aytu BioScience found using ticker (AYTU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 17.2 with a mean TP of 20.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 108.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.29 and the 200 day MA is 9.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $174m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://aytubio.com

Aytu BioScience, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension. It also offers ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia; and MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Aytu BioScience is based in Englewood, Colorado.

