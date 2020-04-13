AxoGen – Consenus Indicates Potential 177.0% Upside

AxoGen with ticker code (AXGN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 22.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 177.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.46. The market cap for the company is $322m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.axogeninc.com

AxoGen, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

