AxoGen – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

AxoGen with ticker code (AXGN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 23.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.29 while the 200 day moving average is 15.04. The company has a market cap of $875m. Visit the company website at: http://www.axogeninc.com

AxoGen, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

