Avon Rubber plc 9.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Avon Rubber plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AVON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Avon Rubber plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2300 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -9.8% from today’s opening price of 2550 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 550 points and increased 830 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2570 GBX while the 52 week low is 1075 GBX.

Avon Rubber plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,155.02 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,700.62. There are currently 31,023,292 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 51,417. Market capitalisation for LON:AVON is £754,486,461 GBP.