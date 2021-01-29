AVIVA PLC ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

AVIVA PLC ORD 25P found using the EPIC (LON:AV) have now 15 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £6.36 and £4.9 with a mean TP of £5.51. Given that the previous closing share price was at £3.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of £3.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to £2.98. The company has a market capitalisation of £13b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aviva.com

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers’ and professional indemnity liabilities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial lines insurance products; long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. Additionally, the company offers asset management, retirement, and protection insurance products. The company markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.