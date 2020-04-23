Aviva plc 59% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Aviva plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 370 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 59.0% from today’s opening price of 232.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.9 points and decreased 176.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 439.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 205.7 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 310.84 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 381.92. There are currently 1,035,103,572 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 24,627,789. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £9,202,006,943 GBP.

