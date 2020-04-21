Aviva plc 39.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Aviva plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 332 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 39.7% from today’s opening price of 237.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 26.6 points and decreased 173.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 439.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 205.7 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 317.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 383.81. There are currently 3,922,424,458 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 25,087,844. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £9,511,878,200 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn