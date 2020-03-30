Aviva plc 32.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Aviva plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 355 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.4% from the opening price of 268.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 75 points and decreased 151 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 439.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 205.7 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 363.32 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 396.04. There are currently 3,922,131,932 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,743,671. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £10,379,975,455 GBP.

