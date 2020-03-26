Aviva plc 30.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Aviva plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 325 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 30.7% from today’s opening price of 248.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 133.2 points and decreased 174.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 439.4 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 205.7 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 3,922,131,932 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 21,776,533. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £9,909,241,377 GBP.

