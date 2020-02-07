Aviva plc 22.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Aviva plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 22.5% from the opening price of 408.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7.8 points and decreased 20.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 442.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 350 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 414.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 409.22. There are currently 3,921,729,149 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,302,638. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £15,924,156,916 GBP.