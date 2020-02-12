Aviva plc 12% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Aviva plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 460 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 12.0% from the opening price of 410.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1 points and decreased 23.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 442.3 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 350 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 414.82 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 409.04. There are currently 3,921,729,149 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,886,809. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £16,165,367,416 GBP.