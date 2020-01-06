Aviva plc 12.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Aviva plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Aviva plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 470 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.7% from today’s opening price of 417 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.6 points and increased 35.9 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 442.3 GBX while the year low share price is currently 350 GBX.

Aviva plc has a 50 day moving average of 419.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 410.99. There are currently 3,921,088,760 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,164,970. Market capitalisation for LON:AV is £16,127,400,286 GBP.