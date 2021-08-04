AVIVA ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

AVIVA ORD 25P with EPIC code (LON:AV) now have 15 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £6.36 and £4.9 so the average target price would be £5.51. Given that the previous closing share price was at £3.90 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £4.02 while the 200 day moving average is £3.92. The market capitalisation for the company is £15b. Visit the company website at: http://www.aviva.com

Aviva provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers’ and professional indemnity liabilities, and medical expenses. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial lines insurance products; long-term insurance and savings products, primarily for individuals. Further, it provides investment management services for institutional pension fund mandates; and manages various retail investment products, including investment funds, unit trusts, open-ended investment companies, and individual savings accounts for third-party financial institutions, pension funds, public sector organizations, investment professionals, and private investors. Additionally, the company offers asset management and protection insurance products. Aviva markets its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as MyAviva platform. The company was formerly known as CGNU and changed its name to Aviva in July 2002. Aviva was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.