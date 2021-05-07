Twitter
Avita Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 157.5% Upside

Avita Therapeutics found using ticker (RCEL) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 45.2. With the stocks previous close at 17.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 157.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.07 and the 200 day moving average is 24.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $380m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avitamedical.com

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company’s patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

