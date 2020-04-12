Avita Medical Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

Avita Medical Limited found using ticker (RCEL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.39 and the 200 day MA is 8.18. The company has a market cap of $706m. Company Website: http://www.avitamedical.com

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company’s patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company has a preclinical research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa. The company is based in Valencia, California.

