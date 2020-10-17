Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Avista Corporation with ticker code (AVA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 33 and has a mean target at 39.6. With the stocks previous close at 34.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.08 and the 200 day MA is 37.73. The company has a market cap of $2,334m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avistacorp.com

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 8, 2019, it provided electric service to approximately 393,000 customers and natural gas to approximately 361,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

