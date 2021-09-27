Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Avista Corporation found using ticker (AVA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 32 with a mean TP of 41.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,730m. Visit the company website at: http://investor.avistacorp.com

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 24, 2021, it provided electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in the venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.