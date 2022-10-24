Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Avista Corporation with ticker code (AVA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 42.8. With the stocks previous close at 38.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.59. The company has a market cap of $2,841m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,188m based on the market concensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,400 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 23, 2022, it provided electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

