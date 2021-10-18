Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Avista Corporation with ticker code (AVA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 40.75. With the stocks previous close at 40.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.46 while the 200 day moving average is 43.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,845m. Company Website: http://investor.avistacorp.com

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 24, 2021, it provided electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in the venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.