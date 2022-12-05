Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.4% Downside

Avista Corporation found using ticker (AVA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 38.33. With the stocks previous close at 41.41 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.81 and the 200 day moving average is 41.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,095m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,865m based on the market concensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,400 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 23, 2022, it provided electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.