Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Avista Corporation found using ticker (AVA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 32 and has a mean target at 40.75. With the stocks previous close at 43.2 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.86 and the 200 day moving average is 42.62. The market cap for the company is $3,089m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investor.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,914m based on the market concensus.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 24, 2021, it provided electric service to 400,000 customers and natural gas to 367,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in the venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.