Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Avista Corporation found using ticker (AVA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 38.5. With the stocks previous close at 39.94 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 38.75 and the 200 day moving average is 41.98. The market cap for the company is $3,025m. Find out more information at: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,916m based on the market concensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,400 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 23, 2022, it provided electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.