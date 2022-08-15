Twitter
Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Avista Corporation with ticker code (AVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 34 and has a mean target at 42.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.95 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.14 and the 200 day MA is 42.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,198m. Find out more information at: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,187m based on the market concensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,400 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 23, 2022, it provided electric service to 406,000 customers and natural gas to 372,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

