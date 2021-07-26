Avis Budget Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Avis Budget Group with ticker code (CAR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 90.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 80.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,551m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avisbudgetgroup.com

Avis Budget Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, MoriniRent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate travel. Avis Budget Group operates in approximately 10,600 locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group in September 2006. Avis Budget Group was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.