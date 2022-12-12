Avis Budget Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Avis Budget Group, Inc. with ticker code (CAR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 290 and 160 calculating the mean target price we have 235.6. With the stocks previous close at 185.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day MA is 207.69 while the 200 day moving average is 200.45. The company has a market cap of $7,569m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avisbudgetgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $9,588m based on the market concensus.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, MoriniRent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate travel. Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates in approximately 10,400 locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.