Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.1 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 1.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 96.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.89 while the 200 day moving average is 1.1. The company has a market cap of $95m. Company Website: http://www.avino.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

