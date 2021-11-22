Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.3% Upside

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.2 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.74. With the stocks previous close at 1.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.3%. The 50 day MA is 0.91 and the 200 day moving average is 1.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $105m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avino.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.