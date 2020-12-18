Twitter
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 215.8% Upside

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.23 and 2.79 calculating the mean target price we have 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 215.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.97 while the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $92m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avino.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

