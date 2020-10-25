Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 194.1% Upside

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. with ticker code (ASM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.23 and 2.79 with the average target price sitting at 3. With the stocks previous close at 1.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 194.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.84. The market cap for the company is $86m. Company Website: http://www.avino.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

