Avingtrans plc 1.3% Potential Upside Indicated by finnCap

Avingtrans plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AVG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CORPORATE’ this morning by analysts at finnCap. Avingtrans plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. finnCap have set a target price of 315 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.3% from today’s opening price of 311.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.1 points and increased 36.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 334.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 198.1 GBX.

Avingtrans plc has a 50 day moving average of 310.76 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 262.99. There are currently 908,264,612 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 54,336. Market capitalisation for LON:AVG is £89,225,539 GBP.

