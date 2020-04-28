Avinger – Consenus Indicates Potential 424.4% Upside

Avinger with ticker code (AVGR) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.15 and 2.15 and has a mean target at 2.15. With the stocks previous close at 0.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 424.4%. The day 50 moving average is 0.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $6m. Company Website: http://www.avinger.com

Avinger, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn