Avid Bioservices – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.1% Upside

Avid Bioservices found using ticker (CDMO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.75. With the stocks previous close at 5.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.54 and the 200 day MA is 5.82. The company has a market cap of $343m. Company Website: http://avidbio.com

Avid Bioservices, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Avid Bioservices in January 2018. Avid Bioservices was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn