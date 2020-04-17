Avid Bioservices – Consenus Indicates Potential 119.0% Upside

Avid Bioservices found using ticker (CDMO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 119.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.83 while the 200 day moving average is 5.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $249m. Visit the company website at: http://avidbio.com

Avid Bioservices, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Avid Bioservices in January 2018. Avid Bioservices was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn