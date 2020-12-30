Avid Bioservices – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Avid Bioservices found using ticker (CDMO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 11.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.91 and the 200 day moving average is 8.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $687m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.avidbio.com

Avid Bioservices, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Avid Bioservices in January 2018. Avid Bioservices was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.