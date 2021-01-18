Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Avid Bioservices – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Avid Bioservices found using ticker (CDMO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 with a mean TP of 14.33. With the stocks previous close at 14.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day MA is 11.55 while the 200 day moving average is 8.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $819m. Find out more information at: http://www.avidbio.com

Avid Bioservices, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Avid Bioservices has a process development and manufacturing agreement with Oragenics to develop coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Avid Bioservices in January 2018. Avid Bioservices was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.