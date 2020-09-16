Avianca Holdings S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Avianca Holdings S.A. found using ticker (AVH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2.8 and 0.4 calculating the mean target price we have 1.23. Now with the previous closing price of 0.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $110m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn