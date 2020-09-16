Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Avianca Holdings S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Avianca Holdings S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

16th September 2020

Avianca Holdings S.A. found using ticker (AVH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2.8 and 0.4 calculating the mean target price we have 1.23. Now with the previous closing price of 0.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $110m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.